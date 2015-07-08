Below are the Union County arrests for 08-09-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mckinney, Cameron Steve
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2018
|Court Case
|201806960
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mckinney, Cameron Steve (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2103 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/10/2018 00:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Mccallum, Richard David
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (F),
|Description
|Mccallum, Richard David (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (F), at 5029 Poplar Glen Dr, Indian Trial, NC, on 8/10/2018 00:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I