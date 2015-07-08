Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-10-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOORE, BREON NATHANIEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/8/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-10 00:56:00
Court Case 5902018228008
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name POTTS, JADARIUS CONNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/28/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-10 09:19:00
Court Case 5902018226244
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HOUSIADAS, SPIROS
Arrest Type
DOB 5/29/1982
Height 6.2
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-10 14:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SPANN, ALKHAALIQ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/21/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-10 00:45:00
Court Case 5902018228063
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SHERILL, DEANDRE RAFAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/11/1994
Height 6.3
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-10 08:30:00
Court Case 5902018228100
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 300.00

Name RICE, CHARLES ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 8/5/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-10 15:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount