Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-11-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BELL, GARY TYRONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-11 02:44:00
Court Case 5902018228232
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name EARL, RASEAN MARKQUAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/30/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-11 13:44:00
Court Case 5902018227069
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GOMEZ, EMANUEL BONILLA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/28/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-11 02:17:00
Court Case 5902018228233
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MENDEZ-PACHECO, ARISTEO
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/3/1964
Height 5.0
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-11 16:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description Immigration
Bond Amount

Name TOLLIVER, LATRON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/22/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-11 04:51:00
Court Case 5902018228234
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name PEARL, ASHLEY JANAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/12/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-11 09:41:00
Court Case 5902018228267
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount