Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-11-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BELL, GARY TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/8/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-11 02:44:00
|Court Case
|5902018228232
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|EARL, RASEAN MARKQUAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/30/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-11 13:44:00
|Court Case
|5902018227069
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GOMEZ, EMANUEL BONILLA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/28/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-11 02:17:00
|Court Case
|5902018228233
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MENDEZ-PACHECO, ARISTEO
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/3/1964
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|182
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-11 16:12:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Immigration
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TOLLIVER, LATRON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/22/1995
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-11 04:51:00
|Court Case
|5902018228234
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PEARL, ASHLEY JANAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/12/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-11 09:41:00
|Court Case
|5902018228267
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount