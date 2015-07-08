Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-13-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RAMSUE, LESLIE SHERIA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/3/1981
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-13 07:51:00
Court Case 5902018228457
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name KING, DEJAWN JERMAINE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/2/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-13 14:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PEREZ-RODRIGUEZ, ALBA ALICIA
Arrest Type
DOB 3/4/1994
Height 5.3
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-13 17:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WHITE, WARREN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/30/1962
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-13 04:30:00
Court Case 5902018228459
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MCKINNEY, ROSCOE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/16/1969
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-13 11:50:00
Court Case 5902018224651
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name PLATA-PONCE, ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 6/13/1983
Height 5.4
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-13 17:36:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount