|Name
|GILMORE, CYNTHIA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/24/1975
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-15 10:58:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEIGH, DEREK PAIGE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/9/1966
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-15 13:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ERVIN, AARON LEE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/13/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-15 14:50:00
|Court Case
|1702016703962
|Charge Description
|CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TUCKER, ISAIAH DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/2/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|112
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-15 10:55:00
|Court Case
|5902018228773
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HATHCOCK, RICKY NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/12/1974
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-15 09:00:00
|Court Case
|4402010052501
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE WORTHLESS CHECK
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SANCHEZ, MARCOS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/25/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-15 13:30:00
|Court Case
|8102017705190
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00