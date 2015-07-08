Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-15-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GILMORE, CYNTHIA
Arrest Type
DOB 6/24/1975
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-15 10:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LEIGH, DEREK PAIGE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/9/1966
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-15 13:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ERVIN, AARON LEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/13/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-15 14:50:00
Court Case 1702016703962
Charge Description CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TUCKER, ISAIAH DESHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/2/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 112
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-15 10:55:00
Court Case 5902018228773
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HATHCOCK, RICKY NATHANIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/12/1974
Height 6.3
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-15 09:00:00
Court Case 4402010052501
Charge Description SIMPLE WORTHLESS CHECK
Bond Amount

Name SANCHEZ, MARCOS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/25/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-15 13:30:00
Court Case 8102017705190
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00