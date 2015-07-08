Below are the Union County arrests for 08-15-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rollins, Nathaniel Alexander
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2018
|Court Case
|201807142
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Rollins, Nathaniel Alexander (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 5399 Rogers Rd/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/16/2018 00:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M