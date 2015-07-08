Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-17-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BLAKENEY, AUNDRA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/27/1960
Height 5.10
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-17 02:38:00
Court Case 5402017051226
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name ALEXANDER, KENDRED
Arrest Type
DOB 8/12/1990
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-17 12:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BLACK, STEVEN JAQUEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/2/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-17 14:45:00
Court Case 5902018212172
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GRIFFIN, JAMAAL SHAWKIR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/5/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-17 04:25:00
Court Case 1202015052852
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ALEXANDER, KENDRED OMEGA
Arrest Type
DOB 8/12/1990
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-17 12:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MANNS, RODDERICK STEFFON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/21/1970
Height 6.0
Weight 193
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-17 10:03:00
Court Case 6902013051567
Charge Description INMATE POSS TOBACCO/PHONE ELEC
Bond Amount 2000.00