Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-18-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NORMAN, JOSEPH QWONTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/28/1979
Height 5.11
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-18 05:45:00
Court Case 5902018229325
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name DAWKINS, CORRY ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/13/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-18 14:36:00
Court Case 5902018018901
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FRANCIS, CLAUDIA LILLIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/30/1981
Height 5.1
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-18 07:30:00
Court Case 5902017730419
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DIXON, CARLISE T
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/3/1961
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-18 13:35:00
Court Case 5902018229305
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SUTTON, AARON TROY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/18/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-18 07:20:00
Court Case 5902018229252
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BROWN, COREY SCOTT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/5/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-18 14:53:00
Court Case 5902018221277
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00