Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-18-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|NORMAN, JOSEPH QWONTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/28/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-18 05:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018229325
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAWKINS, CORRY ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/13/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-18 14:36:00
|Court Case
|5902018018901
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FRANCIS, CLAUDIA LILLIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/30/1981
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-18 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017730419
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DIXON, CARLISE T
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/3/1961
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-18 13:35:00
|Court Case
|5902018229305
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SUTTON, AARON TROY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/18/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-18 07:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018229252
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BROWN, COREY SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/5/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-18 14:53:00
|Court Case
|5902018221277
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00