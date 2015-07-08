Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-20-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ETHRIDGE, MATTHEW LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/16/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-20 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018229557
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PENA-ANGUIANO, CESAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/2/1968
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-20 11:16:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BURNS, LAQUAN SANTIEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/5/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-20 11:35:00
|Court Case
|5902018229592
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|MANNS, RODERICK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/21/1970
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|193
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-20 17:13:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MACKEY, MARQUET
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/31/1979
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|340
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-20 04:29:00
|Court Case
|5902018229539
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RADTKE, HUNTER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/10/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-20 11:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount