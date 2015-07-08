Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-21-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CLYBURN, JAWAND DONTARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/21/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-21 00:24:00
|Court Case
|5902018014943
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PEAY, KENAN ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/27/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-21 01:27:00
|Court Case
|5902018229689
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|EDWARDS, ULONDIS R
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/10/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-21 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018229731
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|WILLIFORD, CHARLES DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/7/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-21 14:18:00
|Court Case
|1002018088476
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BROWN, MARQUIZE JAQUINTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/20/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-21 17:08:00
|Court Case
|5902018229765
|Charge Description
|OBT CS PRESCRIP MISREP/WITHHLD
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, SERHII SEBASTIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/15/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-21 00:55:00
|Court Case
|5902018229655
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00