Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-22-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOUSTON, CARLOS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/22/1975
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-22 09:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORRISON, AARON LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/14/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-22 11:10:00
|Court Case
|3502017714110
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, BARRY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/24/1970
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-22 12:41:00
|Court Case
|5902018020077
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JULIAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/7/2001
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-22 13:39:00
|Court Case
|5902018229879
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|LOTITO, GREGORY LEONARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/29/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-22 09:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PATTON, DEANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/5/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-22 07:48:00
|Court Case
|5902018229158
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|35000.00