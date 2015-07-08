Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-23-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GRIFFIN, CHASE RAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/22/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-23 01:50:00
Court Case 5902018229972
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CARR, LEMUEL
Arrest Type
DOB 3/31/1997
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-23 13:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BECERRA-GARCIA, JORGE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/28/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 184
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-23 15:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name REID, DOMOSI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/1/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-23 16:44:00
Court Case 3502018000215
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount

Name BODIE, HOWARD FREDRICK
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 6/6/1971
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-23 07:28:00
Court Case 3502017057834
Charge Description DRIVE WRONG WAY-ONE WAY ST/RD
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name DAVIDSON, SHERROD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/7/1990
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-23 10:39:00
Court Case 1202018712508
Charge Description DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
Bond Amount 2000.00