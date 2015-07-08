Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-23-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GRIFFIN, CHASE RAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/22/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|154
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-23 01:50:00
|Court Case
|5902018229972
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CARR, LEMUEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/31/1997
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-23 13:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BECERRA-GARCIA, JORGE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/28/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|184
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-23 15:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|REID, DOMOSI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/1/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-23 16:44:00
|Court Case
|3502018000215
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BODIE, HOWARD FREDRICK
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|6/6/1971
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-23 07:28:00
|Court Case
|3502017057834
|Charge Description
|DRIVE WRONG WAY-ONE WAY ST/RD
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|DAVIDSON, SHERROD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/7/1990
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-23 10:39:00
|Court Case
|1202018712508
|Charge Description
|DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
|Bond Amount
|2000.00