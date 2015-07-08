Below are the Union County arrests for 08-24-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Houser, Kevin Scott
Arrest Date 08/25/2018
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Houser, Kevin Scott (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2018 00:35.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Garmon, Vinson Lequan
Arrest Date 08/25/2018
Court Case 201806177
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Garmon, Vinson Lequan (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 815 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2018 00:36.
Arresting Officer Malone, J