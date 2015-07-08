Below are the Union County arrests for 08-24-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Houser, Kevin Scott
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Houser, Kevin Scott (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2018 00:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Garmon, Vinson Lequan
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2018
|Court Case
|201806177
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Garmon, Vinson Lequan (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 815 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2018 00:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, J