Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-25-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STEVENSON, CHRISTION LENIECE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/5/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-25 00:14:00
|Court Case
|5902018230224
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCMURTRY, CHRISTOPHER DALLAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/20/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-25 08:41:00
|Court Case
|5902018230262
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FULLER, COURTNEY RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/4/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|254
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-25 01:23:00
|Court Case
|1202017713527
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, DERWIN BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/30/1959
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-25 09:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018229435
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|GISSENTANER, WILLIAM CHAZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/14/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-25 00:55:00
|Court Case
|5902018230234
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SALAZAR-SANTIAGO, IRAN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/29/1981
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-25 11:39:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Immigration
|Bond Amount