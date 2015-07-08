Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-25-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STEVENSON, CHRISTION LENIECE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/5/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-25 00:14:00
Court Case 5902018230224
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name MCMURTRY, CHRISTOPHER DALLAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/20/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-25 08:41:00
Court Case 5902018230262
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FULLER, COURTNEY RENEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/4/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 254
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-25 01:23:00
Court Case 1202017713527
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WRIGHT, DERWIN BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/30/1959
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-25 09:20:00
Court Case 5902018229435
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name GISSENTANER, WILLIAM CHAZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/14/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-25 00:55:00
Court Case 5902018230234
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SALAZAR-SANTIAGO, IRAN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/29/1981
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-25 11:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description Immigration
Bond Amount