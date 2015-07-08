Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-28-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PARRIS, MAKALYN DEVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/20/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-28 00:58:00
Court Case 5902018224995
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount

Name AZIM, TARIQ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/31/1970
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-28 09:30:00
Court Case 5902018229186
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCFADDEN, DAQUAN HARMON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/28/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-28 11:25:00
Court Case 5902018229145
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name EARLY, DAMON LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/7/1977
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-28 12:55:00
Court Case 5902018230627
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name URESTI, EDGAR DAVID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-28 00:21:00
Court Case 5902017220892
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HANSON, ISAIAH BADI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-28 08:45:00
Court Case 5902018230464
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00