Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-28-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PARRIS, MAKALYN DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/20/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-28 00:58:00
|Court Case
|5902018224995
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|AZIM, TARIQ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/31/1970
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-28 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018229186
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MCFADDEN, DAQUAN HARMON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/28/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-28 11:25:00
|Court Case
|5902018229145
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|EARLY, DAMON LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/7/1977
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-28 12:55:00
|Court Case
|5902018230627
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|URESTI, EDGAR DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-28 00:21:00
|Court Case
|5902017220892
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HANSON, ISAIAH BADI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/21/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-28 08:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018230464
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00