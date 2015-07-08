Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-29-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WALKER, DARRYL VAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/17/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-29 00:25:00
Court Case 5902018230678
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name WILLIAMS, CALVIN FABIAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/29/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-29 11:30:00
Court Case 1202017709342
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name COLCLOUGH, DEVANTE LEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/3/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-29 15:16:00
Court Case 5902018224289
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JONES, BAYANI ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/8/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-29 03:28:00
Court Case 5902018230574
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, GLENWOOD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/25/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-29 10:10:00
Court Case 3502018059070
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name EARNEST, WILLIAM WARNER
Arrest Type
DOB 9/11/1962
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-29 15:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount