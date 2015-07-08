Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-29-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WALKER, DARRYL VAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/17/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-29 00:25:00
|Court Case
|5902018230678
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, CALVIN FABIAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/29/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-29 11:30:00
|Court Case
|1202017709342
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|COLCLOUGH, DEVANTE LEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/3/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-29 15:16:00
|Court Case
|5902018224289
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JONES, BAYANI ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/8/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-29 03:28:00
|Court Case
|5902018230574
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, GLENWOOD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/25/1984
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-29 10:10:00
|Court Case
|3502018059070
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|EARNEST, WILLIAM WARNER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/11/1962
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-08-29 15:50:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount