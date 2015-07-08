Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-31-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CLYBURN, JAWAND DONTARIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/21/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-31 04:53:00
Court Case 5902018230948
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ROBERTS, JOHNNY DARRYL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/7/1965
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-31 11:00:00
Court Case 5902018230975
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 250.00

Name TUCKER, DEVIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/17/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-31 13:45:00
Court Case 4802018706842
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCCLELLAND, RUSSELL ALBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/13/1977
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-31 01:45:00
Court Case 5902018230947
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BROOM, BRIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/12/1977
Height 6.5
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-31 12:07:00
Court Case 5902018017223
Charge Description MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CONCEPCION, RAFAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/26/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-08-31 16:09:00
Court Case 5902018230999
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 2500.00