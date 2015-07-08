Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-01-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DUNCAN, JAMES MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/15/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-01 03:34:00
Court Case 5902018231055
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GIBSON, NATHANIEL MARQUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/12/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-01 15:45:00
Court Case 4002018080389
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 100.00

Name MAHER, JEREMIAH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/21/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-01 02:40:00
Court Case 5902018231052
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SINKLER, TEVIN DEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-01 14:28:00
Court Case 5902018231094
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DENTON, MARTIN ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/10/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-01 03:22:00
Court Case 5902018231058
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WALKER, AARON LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/30/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-01 14:38:00
Court Case 5902018231091
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00