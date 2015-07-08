Below are the Union County arrests for 09-01-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wright, James Theron
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2018
|Court Case
|201806414
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Wright, James Theron (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2018 00:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Wages, Robert Keith
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2018
|Court Case
|201807645
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Wages, Robert Keith (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3609 White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 9/2/2018 00:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A