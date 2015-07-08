Below are the Union County arrests for 09-01-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wright, James Theron
Arrest Date 09/02/2018
Court Case 201806414
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Wright, James Theron (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2018 00:05.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Wages, Robert Keith
Arrest Date 09/02/2018
Court Case 201807645
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Wages, Robert Keith (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3609 White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 9/2/2018 00:22.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A