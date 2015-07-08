Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-02-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BURNS, DAVID WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/26/1964
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-02 00:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018231128
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/28/1969
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-02 08:54:00
|Court Case
|1202018052441
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|4500.00
|Name
|RORIE, DEMETRY GUY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/30/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-02 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018230961
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|8000.00
|Name
|RIDDICK, MONTRAYL DEON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/9/1981
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-02 00:14:00
|Court Case
|5902018231143
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|THOMAS, MARKEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/11/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-02 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018217516
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|ULLRICH, KATHLEEN GRACE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/11/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-02 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018231139
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00