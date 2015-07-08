Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-05-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOLMES, TONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/23/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-05 02:51:00
Court Case 5902018231525
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name LONG, CHRISTOPHER MONTAE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/13/1982
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-05 10:05:00
Court Case 5902018231220
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name DILLIHUNT, VOLARRIO LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/25/1990
Height 6.3
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-05 15:13:00
Court Case 5902018020616
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name LINEBARGER, LARRY JERMAINE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/24/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-05 09:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MERRITT, PAUL JESSIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/4/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-05 10:50:00
Court Case 5902018224653
Charge Description LARCENY OF CHOSE IN ACTION
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FEATHERSON, MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1962
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-05 14:17:00
Court Case 5902018230072
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount