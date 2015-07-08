Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-05-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOLMES, TONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/23/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-05 02:51:00
|Court Case
|5902018231525
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|LONG, CHRISTOPHER MONTAE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/13/1982
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-05 10:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018231220
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|DILLIHUNT, VOLARRIO LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/25/1990
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-05 15:13:00
|Court Case
|5902018020616
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|LINEBARGER, LARRY JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/24/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-05 09:16:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MERRITT, PAUL JESSIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/4/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-05 10:50:00
|Court Case
|5902018224653
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF CHOSE IN ACTION
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FEATHERSON, MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/1962
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-05 14:17:00
|Court Case
|5902018230072
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount