Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-07-2018 of mecklenburg.

Name STEWARD, KATRINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/8/1969
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-07 03:42:00
Court Case 5902016238012
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name MCKELVEY, JAMEL CURTIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-07 09:35:00
Court Case 5902018230360
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name CALDWELL, TONY L
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/22/1969
Height 6.1
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-07 15:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name HOSKINS, KRISHAUNA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/8/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-07 04:29:00
Court Case 5902018231821
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name CROWELL, TYLER JAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/9/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-07 11:27:00
Court Case 6202018052387
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FORGERY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CHANEY, DASHAWN JAMAL
Arrest Type
DOB 10/13/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-07 16:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount