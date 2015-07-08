Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-10-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEACH, ROBIN
Arrest Type
DOB 3/15/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-10 10:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCCULLOUGH, DUAWAN SHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/5/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-10 12:27:00
Court Case 8902015053160
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BYNUM, DURANT HAROLD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/22/1961
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-10 13:53:00
Court Case 5902018013277
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HALL, TRAVIS ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 8/25/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-10 10:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PERRY, BRIAN RANDALL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/3/1983
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-10 13:09:00
Court Case 5902018223187
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CLARK, ANDREW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/31/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-10 19:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount