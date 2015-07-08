Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-11-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ELLIS, ABRIL LASHAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/2/1991
Height 5.3
Weight 137
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-11 09:45:00
Court Case 2015053153
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CALLOWAY, MALYNDA LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/29/1967
Height 5.2
Weight 105
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-11 14:09:00
Court Case 5902017237716
Charge Description AID & ABET LARCENY (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GARRIS, BRANDON JALEEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/20/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-11 15:52:00
Court Case 5902018020627
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name PEELE, GABRIEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/9/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-11 09:50:00
Court Case 5902018232020
Charge Description DR/ALLOW REG PLATE NOT DISPLAY
Bond Amount 200.00

Name GILMORE, TERRELL DEANDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/6/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-11 13:35:00
Court Case 1202018053723
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name KING, DUSTIN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/12/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-11 18:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description CRIMINAL CONTEMPT
Bond Amount