Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-11-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ELLIS, ABRIL LASHAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/2/1991
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|137
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-11 09:45:00
|Court Case
|2015053153
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CALLOWAY, MALYNDA LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/29/1967
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|105
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-11 14:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017237716
|Charge Description
|AID & ABET LARCENY (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GARRIS, BRANDON JALEEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/20/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-11 15:52:00
|Court Case
|5902018020627
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|PEELE, GABRIEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/9/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-11 09:50:00
|Court Case
|5902018232020
|Charge Description
|DR/ALLOW REG PLATE NOT DISPLAY
|Bond Amount
|200.00
|Name
|GILMORE, TERRELL DEANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/6/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-11 13:35:00
|Court Case
|1202018053723
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|KING, DUSTIN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/12/1985
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-11 18:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|CRIMINAL CONTEMPT
|Bond Amount