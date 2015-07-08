Below are the Union County arrests for 09-11-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hullinger, Daniel Lee
Arrest Date 09/12/2018
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Hullinger, Daniel Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2018 00:23.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Laney, Jimmy Wayne J
Arrest Date 09/12/2018
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Laney, Jimmy Wayne J (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 619 Trinity Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2018 00:36.
Arresting Officer Harms, S P

Name Caneclides, Joshua Zachary
Arrest Date 09/12/2018
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Caneclides, Joshua Zachary (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2018 00:37.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B