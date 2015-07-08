Below are the Union County arrests for 09-11-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hullinger, Daniel Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Hullinger, Daniel Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2018 00:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Laney, Jimmy Wayne J
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Laney, Jimmy Wayne J (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 619 Trinity Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2018 00:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Harms, S P
|Name
|Caneclides, Joshua Zachary
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Caneclides, Joshua Zachary (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2018 00:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B