Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-13-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HAYES, JOSEPH EDUARDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/8/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-13 03:30:00
Court Case 5902018232577
Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY 19/20
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SANDERS, MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 1/29/1957
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-13 10:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WOODY, STANLEY KORNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/2/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-13 12:42:00
Court Case 5902018232470
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name TORRENCE, CHESTER
Arrest Type
DOB 10/15/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-13 16:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCROBERTS, JOSEPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/1/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-13 17:02:00
Court Case 5902018232644
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MOSES, JOHN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/28/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-13 00:44:00
Court Case 5902017242967
Charge Description LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
Bond Amount 2500.00