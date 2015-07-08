Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-13-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HAYES, JOSEPH EDUARDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/8/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-13 03:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018232577
|Charge Description
|CONSUME ALC BY 19/20
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SANDERS, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/29/1957
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-13 10:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WOODY, STANLEY KORNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/2/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-13 12:42:00
|Court Case
|5902018232470
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TORRENCE, CHESTER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/15/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-13 16:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCROBERTS, JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/1/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-13 17:02:00
|Court Case
|5902018232644
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MOSES, JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/28/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-13 00:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017242967
|Charge Description
|LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
|Bond Amount
|2500.00