Below are the Union County arrests for 09-13-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jahn, Geoffrey Lawrence
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2018
|Court Case
|201807991
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Jahn, Geoffrey Lawrence (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 6006 Embassy Ct, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 9/14/2018 00:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Plowman, J P
|Name
|Moore, Tanisha Amutalluh
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2018
|Court Case
|201806712
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Moore, Tanisha Amutalluh (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 413 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2018 00:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Brummer, N