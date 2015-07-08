Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-14-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JOHNSON, MARLON DEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/23/1969
Height 5.11
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-14 01:50:00
Court Case 5902016230084
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GAITHER, JATARVOUS BERNARD
Arrest Type
DOB 2/28/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-14 14:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HURLEY, JESSIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/11/1967
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-14 16:05:00
Court Case 5902018223007
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TAFT, MICHAEL JONQUAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/25/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-14 02:20:00
Court Case 5902018232721
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name REED, KADONNA MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/17/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-14 12:30:00
Court Case 5902018231845
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name WILKINS, MONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/1/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-14 14:13:00
Court Case 5902018232758
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00