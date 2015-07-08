Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-17-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name THOMPSON, ERIC LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/2/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-17 08:30:00
Court Case 5902018230111
Charge Description ABANDONMENT OF AN ANIMAL
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MOLINA-PEREZ, LUCILA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/21/1978
Height 5.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-17 14:10:00
Court Case 5902018232235
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount

Name DORITY, MATTHEW FREDRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/9/1981
Height 6.2
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-17 09:15:00
Court Case 5902018232985
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STEELE, JORDAN ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/5/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-17 14:15:00
Court Case 5402018000446
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ELLIS, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1975
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-17 09:38:00
Court Case 5902018232989
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name TAYLOR, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/20/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-17 14:40:00
Court Case 3502018057419
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00