Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-19-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMITH, DON DIEGO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/30/1960
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-19 09:02:00
|Court Case
|5902018230535
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WALKER, MALIK RAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/22/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-19 13:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018232918
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FUNDERBURK, NATHAN ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/21/1982
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-19 12:37:00
|Court Case
|5902018233292
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BURLEY, ROBERT LEJHAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/14/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-19 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018218410
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ADONAI-HERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/30/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-19 16:20:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HINES, TYREE MARION
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/29/1985
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-19 15:55:00
|Court Case
|5902018233290
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00