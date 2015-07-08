Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-19-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, DON DIEGO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/30/1960
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-19 09:02:00
Court Case 5902018230535
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WALKER, MALIK RAQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/22/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-19 13:15:00
Court Case 5902018232918
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name FUNDERBURK, NATHAN ALLEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/21/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-19 12:37:00
Court Case 5902018233292
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BURLEY, ROBERT LEJHAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-19 10:00:00
Court Case 5902018218410
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ADONAI-HERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO
Arrest Type
DOB 11/30/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-19 16:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HINES, TYREE MARION
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/29/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-19 15:55:00
Court Case 5902018233290
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00