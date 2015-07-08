Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-20-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DOUGLAS, CHARLES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/26/1999
Height 6.2
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-20 02:40:00
Court Case 5902018233401
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JACKSON, RAYSHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/20/1997
Height 6.3
Weight 176
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-20 10:45:00
Court Case 5902018233448
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name COUNCIL, GREGORY CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/22/1988
Height 6.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-20 15:04:00
Court Case 5902018015260
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name GARVIN, LEKITUS NAJEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1997
Height 6.7
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-20 16:08:00
Court Case 5902018232656
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name RILEY, MICHAEL REAUME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/14/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-20 02:50:00
Court Case 5902018233402
Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY <19
Bond Amount

Name MALONEY, CHERYL ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/20/1958
Height 5.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-20 09:30:00
Court Case 3102002058224
Charge Description SIMPLE WORTHLESS CHECK
Bond Amount