Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-21-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|COWAN, TILLMAN LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/18/1968
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-21 03:44:00
|Court Case
|5902018233590
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|REED, KADANNA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/17/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-21 10:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018233431
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, LURON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/6/2001
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-21 14:30:00
|Court Case
|3502018060081
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ENGLISH, LANDEN CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/5/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-21 00:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018233587
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROSS, KALEAB ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/28/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-21 10:20:00
|Court Case
|1202018053004
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 5
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DEESE, JEREMIE DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/13/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-21 15:33:00
|Court Case
|1202018051946
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00