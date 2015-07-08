Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-21-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COWAN, TILLMAN LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/18/1968
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-21 03:44:00
Court Case 5902018233590
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name REED, KADANNA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/17/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-21 10:40:00
Court Case 5902018233431
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIS, LURON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/6/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-21 14:30:00
Court Case 3502018060081
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount

Name ENGLISH, LANDEN CHARLES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/5/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-21 00:05:00
Court Case 5902018233587
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount

Name ROSS, KALEAB ANTHONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/28/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-21 10:20:00
Court Case 1202018053004
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5
Bond Amount

Name DEESE, JEREMIE DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-21 15:33:00
Court Case 1202018051946
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00