Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-22-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WASHBURN, LATRELL ALAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/13/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-22 02:45:00
Court Case 5902018226824
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name CRAWFORD, BRIANA DONNTRESE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/21/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-22 17:15:00
Court Case 5902018233771
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount

Name PANAL, SANTIAGO ZUNIGA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/25/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-22 09:35:00
Court Case 5902018233732
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name KRA, ANA JAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/15/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-22 16:30:00
Court Case 5902018230909
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name DAVIS, DONOVAN DENZEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-22 01:55:00
Court Case 5902018233712
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount

Name VILLEGAS, CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/22/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-22 12:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description Immigration
Bond Amount