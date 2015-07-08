Below are the Union County arrests for 09-22-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Fraser, Matthew J
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2018
|Court Case
|201806896
|Charge
|1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Trespass (M),
|Description
|Fraser, Matthew J (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Trespass (M), at 311 W Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2018 00:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Black, Christine Noel
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Black, Christine Noel (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1209 Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2018 00:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T