Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-23-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LISK, BRIAN WILLIAM
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/27/1962
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-23 03:09:00
Court Case 5902018233818
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LOCKETT, JAMES BROWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/7/1964
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-23 14:29:00
Court Case 5902018233855
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name SAR, SOPHANARAK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/29/1985
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-23 05:00:00
Court Case 5902018233819
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MITCHELL, CAMERON JAVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/14/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-23 13:33:00
Court Case 5902018233854
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PIGOTT, KHALIL JORDAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/9/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-23 07:45:00
Court Case 5902018233750
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TIUL-CALIZ, JORGE LUIS
Arrest Type
DOB 9/18/1987
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-23 16:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount