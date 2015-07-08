Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-23-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LISK, BRIAN WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/27/1962
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-23 03:09:00
|Court Case
|5902018233818
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LOCKETT, JAMES BROWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/7/1964
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-23 14:29:00
|Court Case
|5902018233855
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SAR, SOPHANARAK
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/29/1985
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-23 05:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018233819
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MITCHELL, CAMERON JAVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/14/1995
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-23 13:33:00
|Court Case
|5902018233854
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PIGOTT, KHALIL JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/9/2001
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-23 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018233750
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|TIUL-CALIZ, JORGE LUIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/18/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-23 16:12:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount