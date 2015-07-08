Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-24-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BEDOLLA, JESUS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/9/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-24 09:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name TRUJILLO, GIL VALENTINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/18/1983
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-24 10:08:00
Court Case 5902018233927
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name CRUMP, SANCHEZ DAQWAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/21/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-24 16:17:00
Court Case 5902018206113
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LILLY, DEXTER
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 2/23/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-24 09:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name FOWLER, DAISAUN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/28/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-24 10:30:00
Court Case 5902018233931
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name LUBBERS, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/24/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-24 14:39:00
Court Case 5902016033634
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00