Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-24-2018 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|BEDOLLA, JESUS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/9/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-24 09:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TRUJILLO, GIL VALENTINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/18/1983
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-24 10:08:00
|Court Case
|5902018233927
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|CRUMP, SANCHEZ DAQWAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/21/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-24 16:17:00
|Court Case
|5902018206113
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LILLY, DEXTER
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|2/23/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-24 09:44:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FOWLER, DAISAUN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/28/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-24 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018233931
|Charge Description
|INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|LUBBERS, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/24/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-24 14:39:00
|Court Case
|5902016033634
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00