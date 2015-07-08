Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-25-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, SHALONDA NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/25/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-25 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018231286
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CROWDER, DARIUS RAMONZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/30/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-25 13:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018229792
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MOORE, SAMIRAH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/22/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-25 15:25:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STORY, MICKEY GRAY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/21/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-25 10:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DANIELS, RAYSHAWN SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/20/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-25 12:34:00
|Court Case
|5902018234049
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|STINSON, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/28/1962
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-09-25 16:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount