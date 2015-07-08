Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-27-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEE, JEREMIAH ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/25/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-27 08:26:00
Court Case 5902018230131
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name CARBAJAL-MIRANDA, ROSA
Arrest Type
DOB 5/26/1990
Height 5.2
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-27 15:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, DON ALBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/25/1953
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-27 14:11:00
Court Case 5902018234382
Charge Description MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JOHNSON, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/19/1967
Height 6.7
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-27 06:19:00
Court Case 5902018234052
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name CASTREJON-VARGAS, JOSE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/29/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-27 15:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BLAKNEY, DONALD LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/3/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-27 14:45:00
Court Case 5902018234275
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount