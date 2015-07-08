Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-29-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GLADDEN, DAREONTAE JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/19/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-29 03:45:00
Court Case 5902018234657
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HOLSINGER, NICHOLAS JUSTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/1981
Height 6.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-29 16:50:00
Court Case 5902018234683
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CLIFTON, JERALD DEWAYNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/20/1977
Height 5.8
Weight 208
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-29 00:05:00
Court Case 5902018234617
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MURRAY, IRETA LYNNETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/10/1961
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-29 07:59:00
Court Case 5902018234654
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name STEWART, DIAMOND SADE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/15/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-29 01:02:00
Court Case 5902018234618
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name REYNOLDS, RONNIE LYNDELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1999
Height 5.3
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-09-29 03:14:00
Court Case 5902018234649
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00