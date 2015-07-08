Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-01-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name EARL, JEROME DORIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/1/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-01 07:00:00
Court Case 5902018233882
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name BRANNON, ANTJUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/6/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 173
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-01 11:09:00
Court Case 5902018226138
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BYRD, BRYANT GREGORY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/7/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-01 15:20:00
Court Case 5902017245895
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HARRIS, JAYLYON T
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/24/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-01 05:12:00
Court Case 5902018234826
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name GALMON, ALEXIS SYMONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/23/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-01 12:08:00
Court Case 3502018056178
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name KIRKPATRICK, JAQUILINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/18/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 193
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-01 13:30:00
Court Case 5902018234894
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00