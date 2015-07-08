Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-02-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HERNANDEZ-PEREZ, RAMIRO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/6/1984
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-02 02:56:00
|Court Case
|5902018234946
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BURNS, CHARLES RALPH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/18/1969
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-02 11:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, XAVIER DEMETRI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/1995
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-02 16:08:00
|Court Case
|5902018214657
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MAHOOL, JOHN BENJIMAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/15/1978
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-02 03:31:00
|Court Case
|3502018003805
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FINNEY, ANTONIO MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/15/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-02 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017216563
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|TINDALL, MELVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/29/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-02 15:31:00
|Court Case
|5902017246835
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00