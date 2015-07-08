Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-03-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ARNOLD, JAJUAN AYYAD
Arrest Type
DOB 1/24/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-03 02:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STOKES, KIKIA SHAMTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/3/1986
Height 5.6
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-03 09:10:00
Court Case 5902018235103
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 35000.00

Name COLLINS, WALTER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/5/1990
Height 6.3
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-03 10:36:00
Court Case 5902018235125
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GOODMAN, HANSON JEFFERY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/28/1962
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-03 14:00:00
Court Case 5902018235157
Charge Description AID & ABET LARCENY (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ENGLAND, TIFFANY SHAMEKIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/20/1985
Height 5.4
Weight 237
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-03 00:45:00
Court Case 3502004065663
Charge Description DANGEROUS DRUGS – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HOLMES, JAMAR RANDELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/15/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-03 07:39:00
Court Case 5902018235107
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount