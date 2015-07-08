Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-04-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SHADE, JOHNATHAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/16/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-04 01:17:00
Court Case 5902016220884
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BOWE, RIDDICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/18/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-04 11:14:00
Court Case 5902018227616
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount

Name WATTS, KENNY LEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/29/1989
Height 6.3
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-04 17:47:00
Court Case 5902018235195
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SIMPSON, EMMANUEL JOEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/17/2000
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-04 08:10:00
Court Case 5902018235197
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name JONES, DERRICK LAMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 9/21/1998
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-04 13:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HERRION, IMONI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/4/2001
Height 5.0
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-04 16:14:00
Court Case 5902018235272
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC BLDG
Bond Amount