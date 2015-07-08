Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-05-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name K, BRUSSENS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/8/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-05 02:47:00
Court Case 5902017014269
Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY 19/20
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SMALLWOOD, MONTEZ JTRELL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/12/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-05 12:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name JONES, ERNEST WILLARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/7/1990
Height 6.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-05 17:30:00
Court Case 5902012004823
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROBINSON, ISOKEN NATALIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/9/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-05 00:10:00
Court Case 5902018235356
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name EDWARDS, ULONDIS RAQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/10/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-05 11:00:00
Court Case 5902018231942
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name MCINTYRE, SINATRA JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 9/27/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-05 19:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount