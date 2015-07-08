Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-06-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NICKENS, XAVIERA AQUIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/18/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-06 04:54:00
Court Case 5902014021643
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PORTER, NAZAR RICKY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/11/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-06 05:30:00
Court Case 5902018235439
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BUTLER, DERRICK TREMAIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/14/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-06 05:00:00
Court Case 8902016054435
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DAVIDSON, JECONIAH AMARIEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/27/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-06 04:35:00
Court Case 5902018014019
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name SILVERIO, JAIME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/30/1956
Height 5.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-06 06:00:00
Court Case 5902018235469
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name COOK, ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/17/2002
Height 6.1
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-06 00:07:00
Court Case 5902018235405
Charge Description ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00