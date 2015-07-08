Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-06-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|NICKENS, XAVIERA AQUIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/18/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|168
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-06 04:54:00
|Court Case
|5902014021643
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PORTER, NAZAR RICKY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/11/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-06 05:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018235439
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BUTLER, DERRICK TREMAIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/14/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-06 05:00:00
|Court Case
|8902016054435
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DAVIDSON, JECONIAH AMARIEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/27/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-06 04:35:00
|Court Case
|5902018014019
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|SILVERIO, JAIME
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/30/1956
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-06 06:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018235469
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COOK, ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/17/2002
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-06 00:07:00
|Court Case
|5902018235405
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00