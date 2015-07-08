Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-07-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name THARINGTON, BILLY JOE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/25/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-07 03:25:00
Court Case 5902018235630
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name WORRELL, KURT ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/20/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-07 14:20:00
Court Case 5902018232607
Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN INJURY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DIXON, JERGARIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/16/1971
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-07 04:56:00
Court Case 5902018222791
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BENNETT, GRAHAM STANLEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/20/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-07 15:30:00
Court Case 5902018235203
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name EVANS, REUBEN ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/1974
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-07 04:00:00
Court Case 5902018235633
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BLAKNEY, JAMES CURTIS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/29/1964
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-07 15:47:00
Court Case 3502017061157
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 4
Bond Amount 505.00