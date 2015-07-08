Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-08-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STURGIS, ZEVAQUIS DONQUIESE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/17/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-08 02:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018233889
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMSON, DRUANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/6/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-08 03:50:00
|Court Case
|5902018235722
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, MICHAEL HARRISON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/4/1974
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-08 11:31:00
|Court Case
|5902018235740
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HICKMAN, WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/14/1987
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-08 03:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018235708
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|CORRY, RANDALL TYRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/6/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-08 10:15:00
|Court Case
|2202012052686
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MILLS, BARON D
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/24/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|141
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-08 13:20:00
|Court Case
|7502016700860
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00