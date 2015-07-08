Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-08-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STURGIS, ZEVAQUIS DONQUIESE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/17/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-08 02:30:00
Court Case 5902018233889
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMSON, DRUANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/6/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-08 03:50:00
Court Case 5902018235722
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name WRIGHT, MICHAEL HARRISON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/4/1974
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-08 11:31:00
Court Case 5902018235740
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name HICKMAN, WILLIAM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/14/1987
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-08 03:30:00
Court Case 5902018235708
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name CORRY, RANDALL TYRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/6/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-08 10:15:00
Court Case 2202012052686
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MILLS, BARON D
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/24/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 141
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-08 13:20:00
Court Case 7502016700860
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000.00