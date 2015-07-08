Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-09-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HARRIS, JAKIERAN JOHNTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/23/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-09 01:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018235810
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MARCHO, JONAS LENNON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/28/1981
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-09 10:07:00
|Court Case
|5902018235786
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WENTZ, JENNIFER S
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/20/1985
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-09 13:00:00
|Court Case
|6702017000093
|Charge Description
|MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|DEHAARLE, KERN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/31/1984
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-09 16:25:00
|Court Case
|5902018235853
|Charge Description
|IDENTITY THEFT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MIRANDA, VICTOR EMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/7/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-09 02:02:00
|Court Case
|5902018235812
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|TECOTL, ANTHONY MARTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/5/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-09 10:53:00
|Court Case
|5902018235859
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00