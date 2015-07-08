Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-10-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GOODMAN, NATHANIEL TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/17/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-10 02:52:00
|Court Case
|5902018235939
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|COX, SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/8/1987
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-10 12:36:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HALLMAN, JAMALL RASHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/2/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-10 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018235687
|Charge Description
|INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|FEWELL, RONNIE EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/14/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-10 14:56:00
|Court Case
|5902018236058
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NERI, DAMON ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/10/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-10 01:40:00
|Court Case
|5902013240535
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EDMOND, SADIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/13/1964
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|129
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-10 10:57:00
|Court Case
|5902018001295
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00