Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-11-2018 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|BURNS, TONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/15/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-11 01:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018236141
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BUTLER, MASUD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/25/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-11 13:16:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KILGO, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/9/1962
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-11 14:00:00
|Court Case
|8202003001079
|Charge Description
|FISHING WITHOUT A LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|OVERTON, LEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/8/1976
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-11 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018235552
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CHILDERS, SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|8/20/1974
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|198
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-11 12:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SIMPSON, EMMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/17/2000
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-11 15:03:00
|Court Case
|5902018236192
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00